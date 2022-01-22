{Ahead of R-Day} Security beefed up along border, SWAT teams launch search ops

Amritsar Punjab Police have beefed up security along the India-Pakistan border launching special search operations in border villages and strengthening nakas set up on roads leading to the international border. This comes in view of the Punjab assembly polls, and the Republic Day.

In Pathankot, Punjab Police’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, an elite commando force specialised for counter terrorism, is carrying out search operations in the border villages. On Saturday, Tarn Taran SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, along with other senior police officials, took stock of locations on the border, which are considered vulnerable for smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs, especially with drones emerging as the new threat.

In Gurdaspur, Punjab Police teams have been deployed to search fields along the barbed-wire fence and other vulnerable spots. On Friday, Gurdaspur police had recovered a 40mm under barrel grenade launcher with two 40mm compatible grenades, 3.79-kg RDX, nine electrical detonators and two sets of timer devices from improvised explosive device (IED). The consignment is believed to have smuggled from across the border by Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation chief, Lakhbir Singh Rode.

“Strengthening security at vulnerable spots on the border is our top priority. A meeting with the Border Security Force (BSF) officials will also be conducted,” said SSP Khurana who visited border villages on Saturday.

Pathankot SSP Surendra Lamba said, “To provide a sense of security among people during ongoing state assembly polls and ahead of the Republic Day, our forces, including the SWAT teams, are regularly visiting border villages. We have also increased our presence in the city area due to its proximity to the international border.”

A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “Punjab is already on high alert. We are regularly meeting BSF officials. The major threat is to tackle the movement of drones being used by the anti-national elements in Pakistan to air-drop arms, ammunition and drugs into the Indian territory.”

On January 14, the special task force (STF) wing of Punjab Police had recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 5kg and ₹1 lakh in the outskirts of Dhanoa village in Ajnala sub-division, near the international border. The police had said the IED was to be used, ostensibly, during the ongoing assembly polls.

A BSF official said, “We are in regular touch with Punjab Police officials and other sister agencies. We have asked border villages to inform us, when they hear buzzing sound of drones coming from Pakistan. We are trying new technologies, including illuminating bombs, to tackle the threat.”