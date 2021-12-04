Ahead of rabi sowing, Bihar farmers face fertiliser crisis

Meena Devi, 55, of Triveniganj in Supaul district has lost hope. For the last three days, she had been trying to purchase fertilizer, unsuccessfully. “Today (Friday) is the third day when I am returning home without fertilizer. I reach BISCOMAUN (Bihar state co-operative marketing union ltd.) at 3 am. After 14 hours, I had to return empty-handed,” she says, expressing frustration over unavailability of fertilizer, especially DAP (diammonia phosphate) urgently needed for wheat crop.

“Untimely rains destroyed our paddy and now the government is spoiling our prospects for rabi,” she laments.

In south Bihar, farmers are on the boil due to unprecedented fertilizer shortage in peak Rabi sowing season. In protest, they have been blocking roads, pelting stones and raising slogans against the central government allegedly for sending Bihar quota fertilizer to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to win the coming assembly elections.

Only 14% of required DAP and 16% of required urea fertilizers have been received in four districts of Shahabad region, namely Rohtas, Kaimur, Buxar and Bhojpur. The region, which produced biggest share of paddy and wheat in the state, is called granary of Bihar.

“In Kaimur district, only 1,275.75 metric tonnes (MTs) of DAP and 4,442 MTs of urea fertilizer have been against the demand of 8,999 MTs and 27,000 MTs, respectively, for Rabi season,” district agriculture officer Rewati Raman said, adding that 1000 MTs of DAP would arrive next week.

Rabi sowing season in the region starts from November 15 and ends on December 15.

Dhananjay Tiwary of Rampur, a big farmer, said that the central government had created an artificial crisis by sending the Bihar quota of fertilizers to the poll-bound UP and Punjab and state government is silent.

The shortage, predictably, has led to a black market.

The government rate for 50 kg bag for DAP is fixed at ₹1,200 and at ₹266 for urea, the DAO said.

In the black market, however, fertilizers brought from UP are selling at much higher prices. Farmer Bajarangi Singh of Bhagwanpur said that the desired quantity of DAP and urea was available in black market at ₹1500 and ₹350 per bag.

According to Singh, the agriculture department was giving only two bags of fertilizer to one farmer. Since the soil was drying fast, farmers had no option than purchase fertilizer from black market to sow wheat in time.

The fertilizer crisis has also threatened to hamper sowing of rabi crops in Darbhanga. “Firstly, fertilizers like DAP (diammonia phosphate) and potash are not easily available in the market. If at all it is available, the prices have gone through the roof. Purchasing fertilizers at an exorbitant rate is beyond our reach,” says Hemchandra Singh, a farmer in Hayaghat block.

Many farmers in Kushothar panchayat under Bahadurpur block alleged that a large number of unlicensed fertilizer, seeds and pesticides shops had cropped up in the area these days.

“We have directed officials concerned to keep a strict vigil on the fertilizer distributors regarding the shortage and black marketing of fertilizers in the district,” Darbhanga district magistrate Thiyagrajan SM said.

Shortage of fertilizer has also Seemanchal region where about 85 per cent people depend on farming.

Sunil Kumar Jha, 45, of Japharpur village in Purnia said ‘We have been running from shop to shop, but cannot get DAP fertilizer urgently required for wheat sowing.”

Agriculture department officials, however say the crisis will end very soon and DAP supply has even resumed. “At the same time, we are advising farming community to use alternate methods so that rabi crops don’t get affected,” Purnia district agriculture officer Prakash Chandra Mishra said.

Inputs from Bishnu K Jha and Aditya Nath Jha