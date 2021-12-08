Air quality improves slightly in Gurugram

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The air quality in the city improved slightly on Tuesday and entered the ‘poor’ zone due to an increase in the wind speed that helped disperse the pollutants, weather scientists said
The city on Tuesday witnessed clear skies. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 08, 2021
HT Correspondent

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram was 248 at 4pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a climbdown from Monday’s reading of 306. Neighbouring Delhi and Faridabad recorded the AQIs at 255 and 234, respectively.

According to the weekly forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), over the next seven days, Gurugram will see mainly clear skies.

“The city on Tuesday witnessed an increase in the wind speed which was 10-12kmph. It helped improve the air quality,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD.

“Shallow to moderate fog is likely at isolated places in the state, including the south Haryana region, during the next two days. The minimum temperatures are also likely to fall by at least 2-5°C over the next five days,” Singh said.

According to forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System, the quality of air over Delhi-NCR is likely to improve further and will be in ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday but will again deteriorate to ‘poor’ category on Thursday. The air quality is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category till December 13, the forecast said.

According to IMD, Gurugram on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5°C which was one degree above normal and minimum temperature of 10°C, which was three degrees above normal. Over the next few days, both the maximum and minimum temperature will drop and be around 23°C and 8°C, respectively, it said.

