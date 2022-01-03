Akal Takht jathedar’s call to strengthen SAD hurt Sikh sangat: Punjab deputy CM

Amritsar Taking strong exception to Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s call to strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at an event held in the Golden Temple last week, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has written an angry letter to the jathedar, labelling the Badals as so-called Panthics, and even calling for their expulsion from the community.

“The appeal made by you to the Panth to get together to strengthen the SGPC is fair, but asking the community to strengthen the Badal Dal has hurt sentiments of the common Sikh Sangat. Badal Dal disassociated itself from the Panth during the 1996 Moga Akali conference. Later, it did the same in its Constitution submitted to the Election Commission of India. The so-called Panthic Badals have been issued warrants by a Hoshiarpur court many times in this matter. You should ask them to first resolve the dispute of being ‘Panthic’ or ‘Non-panthic” in this court,” the letter, written in Gurmukhi, says.

“The event hurt me a lot as the day was observed in the presence of the head of the Akal Takht Sahib, the institution that was founded by Guru Hargobind Sahib, and it was great Sikh warriors who upheld its dignity,” the letter adds.

The event was organised by the SAD at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the shrine complex to mark ‘Panthic Ros Diwas’ (Panthic protest day) in protest against state government’s alleged failure in identifying the accused of the sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple and uncovering conspiracy behind the recent sacrilege incidents. In addition to the jathedar, who termed the SAD as the sole political body of the Sikhs on the occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also addressed the gathering.

The deputy CM’s letter adds, “In speeches delivered in Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in your presence, the Panth was asked to be conscious of taking over the gurdwaras or the SGPC by Masands. The persons who delivered these speeches, should be asked as to which Masands, who are ruling over the SGPC, kept relationship with a dera head, who imitated Guru Gobind Singh. They should be asked which Masands submitted a report to cancel the case against the dera head in 2012, and sought votes of the dera... Was any Masand bigger than the Badals at that time?”

“Our government took these sacrilege incidents very seriously and relied on the same SIT to continue the probe. In 2018, Bargari sacrilege accused were arrested and jailed. You are requested to expel this father-son duo from the community according to the Panthic tradition, in view of these facts,” the letter demands.