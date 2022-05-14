AKTU organises walk to celebrate Gita Balakrishnan’s 1700-km journey on foot

Lucknow The faculty of architecture and planning of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), in collaboration with Lucknow Architects Association (LAA), organised a walk to celebrate the completion of nearly 1700 kms of walking and covering several cities between Kolkata to New Delhi by architect Gita Balakrishnan under the banner of ‘Walk for Arcause’.

A 3-km long morning walk was organised in Lucknow on Friday that started from Rumi Darwaja at 6am and concluded at Faculty of Architecture and Planning campus at 7.30am.

The welcome session at Rumi Darwaja was curated by Lucknow Architects Association. The walk culminated into an insightful presentation and discussion session by architect Gita Balakrishnan who was joined by city architects, faculty members and students of the institute.

Prof Vandana Sehgal, principal and dean of faculty of architecture and planning, thanked Gita Balakrishnan for her Lucknow visit and sharing valuable experiences of her journey.

The faculty members and senior students from the institute also participated in the walk. Senior prof Ritu Gulati coordinated the event on behalf of the institute.

The ‘Walk for Arcause’ is designed as a campaign for awareness about the role a good design can play in changing lives. The walk sheds light on the role of the architecture and design fraternity, their contributions to society, and issues that they aim to address through design.