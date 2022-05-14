AKTU organises walk to celebrate Gita Balakrishnan’s 1700-km journey on foot
Lucknow The faculty of architecture and planning of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), in collaboration with Lucknow Architects Association (LAA), organised a walk to celebrate the completion of nearly 1700 kms of walking and covering several cities between Kolkata to New Delhi by architect Gita Balakrishnan under the banner of ‘Walk for Arcause’.
A 3-km long morning walk was organised in Lucknow on Friday that started from Rumi Darwaja at 6am and concluded at Faculty of Architecture and Planning campus at 7.30am.
The welcome session at Rumi Darwaja was curated by Lucknow Architects Association. The walk culminated into an insightful presentation and discussion session by architect Gita Balakrishnan who was joined by city architects, faculty members and students of the institute.
Prof Vandana Sehgal, principal and dean of faculty of architecture and planning, thanked Gita Balakrishnan for her Lucknow visit and sharing valuable experiences of her journey.
The faculty members and senior students from the institute also participated in the walk. Senior prof Ritu Gulati coordinated the event on behalf of the institute.
The ‘Walk for Arcause’ is designed as a campaign for awareness about the role a good design can play in changing lives. The walk sheds light on the role of the architecture and design fraternity, their contributions to society, and issues that they aim to address through design.
Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Saturday
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, according to a press statement issued by BJP media in-charge Praveen Garg. According to the statement, Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend an event 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh', as the chief guest, organised by Lucknow Intellectual Foundation to be held at 10:30am in Nirala Nagar.
MEERUT A joint team of crime branch and Mirzapur police in Saharanpur district arrested former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal's son Alishan from Lajpat Nagar in Delhi on Friday morning. SSP of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said that Alishan was a member of Haji Iqbal gang and was arrested in connection with fraudulent purchase of 80 bigha land in Behat area of the district. His SUV was also seized because Alishan could not produce its documents.
DTCP carries out demolition in Sultanpur
The enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished under-construction illegal structures in several colonies in Sultanpur village, said the officials. This was the fifth demolition drive by the DTCP's enforcement wing this month, following the directions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the DTCP demolished the illegal structures in presence of the police.
Curbs on vehicle speed from June onwards to reduce accidents
Following this, speed interceptors will also be placed at all those stretches randomly for checking speeding, deputy commissioner of police traffic, Ravinder Singh Tomar said. The speed limit for cars on highways is 90 kilometre per hour (kmph), and for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles is 50kmph. On major municipal roads, it is 50kmph for cars and two-wheelers, and 30kmph for heavy vehicles. On state highways, it is 80kmph for cars, and 50kmph for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.
Delhi: Bail for Amanatullah Khan day after arrest
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested a day ago on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during an anti-encroachment drive, noting that there is “negligible chances” of him absconding. Metropolitan magistrate (MM) Himanshu Tanwar in the bail order also noted that the police had not mentioned a reason for apprehending the legislator and five others.
