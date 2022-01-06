Aligarh reports two Omicron cases

Aligarh reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday after local residents having travel history tested positive for Omicron in genome sequencing of the samples.

The persons testing positive for Omicron have recently returned from Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A resident of Aligarh aged 41 was tested positive for Omicron on Wednesday in genome sequencing of sample. The person had recently returned from Saudi Arabia,” said DM Aligarh, Selva Kumari J.

Sources at CMO office said that another resident of Aligarh aged 37 also tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19. He had returned from Nigeria.

Both the residents of Aligarh had tested positive for COVID-19 in December month and were amongst 17 who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Aligarh during December month.

Those coming in their contact were being asked to isolate themselves and get their tests done, said sources at health department in Aligarh.