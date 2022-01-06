Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Aligarh reports two Omicron cases
others

Aligarh reports two Omicron cases

Aligarh reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday after local residents having travel history tested positive for Omicron in genome sequencing of the samples
Aligarh reports two Omicron cases (pic for representation)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Aligarh reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday after local residents having travel history tested positive for Omicron in genome sequencing of the samples.

The persons testing positive for Omicron have recently returned from Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

“A resident of Aligarh aged 41 was tested positive for Omicron on Wednesday in genome sequencing of sample. The person had recently returned from Saudi Arabia,” said DM Aligarh, Selva Kumari J.

Sources at CMO office said that another resident of Aligarh aged 37 also tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19. He had returned from Nigeria.

Both the residents of Aligarh had tested positive for COVID-19 in December month and were amongst 17 who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Aligarh during December month.

Those coming in their contact were being asked to isolate themselves and get their tests done, said sources at health department in Aligarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP