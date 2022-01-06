Home / Cities / Others / Aligarh reports two Omicron cases
others

Aligarh reports two Omicron cases

Aligarh reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday after local residents having travel history tested positive for Omicron in genome sequencing of the samples
Aligarh reports two Omicron cases (pic for representation)
Aligarh reports two Omicron cases (pic for representation)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Aligarh reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday after local residents having travel history tested positive for Omicron in genome sequencing of the samples.

The persons testing positive for Omicron have recently returned from Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

“A resident of Aligarh aged 41 was tested positive for Omicron on Wednesday in genome sequencing of sample. The person had recently returned from Saudi Arabia,” said DM Aligarh, Selva Kumari J.

Sources at CMO office said that another resident of Aligarh aged 37 also tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19. He had returned from Nigeria.

Both the residents of Aligarh had tested positive for COVID-19 in December month and were amongst 17 who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Aligarh during December month.

Those coming in their contact were being asked to isolate themselves and get their tests done, said sources at health department in Aligarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out