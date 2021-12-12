All, except one, banquet halls in Gurugram operating without licence, finds survey

There are 102 banquet halls and marriage venues operating under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), out of which only one is licensed to operate, a survey by the civic body has found. MCG officials said that barring one banquet hall in Sector 9, all 101 buildings are operating without a licence or certified adherence to building or fire safety norms of any kind.

The officials said that in August they were directed by the Haryana Lokayukta to regularise the banquet halls and marriage places across the city as these can potentially be areas where mishaps can occur.

“The survey has been completed. The findings were submitted in a detailed compiled report to the MCG commissioner on Thursday. Accordingly, the next course of action will be taken in the matter,” said Madhusmita Moitra, chief town planner, MCG.

According to the officials, the report has recommended that the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) reintroduces its 2014 banquet hall policy with amendments.

In 2014, for a short period, the ULB had come up with a policy for registering banquet halls and marriage venues, during which an owner of a solitary banquet hall in Sector 9 got his building regularised.

“Banquet hall owners informed us that the main issue with the 2014 policy was that it demanded a one-time payment instead of renewing the licence on an annual basis. The one-time payment requires a banquet hall to pay in excess of ₹2 crore while an annual one will cost around ₹3-4 lakh. We have recommended reintroducing the banquet hall policy with an annual renewal system and reducing the minimum size of the service roads near the venues from 12 to nine metres,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

Anil Rao, president of the Haryana Party Lawns Association, said that the association had made similar recommendations to the MCG and the Haryana government as the ones in the civic body’s report. “Nearly 90% of banquet halls and marriage venues in the city operate on a lease basis. The tenants cannot afford the one-time payment. Annual renewal of licence will not only benefit us but also the government in the form of revenue,” Rao said.

In November 2018, a banquet hall on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road caught fire. Although the blaze was minor, it took fire department’s vehicles nearly 20 minutes to reach the site as the path leading to it was narrow.