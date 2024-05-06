All schools, colleges to remain closed in Manipur till May 7 due to bad weather

Imphal, The Manipur government has announced that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till Tuesday due to prevailing bad weather conditions, an official said on Monday. HT Image

One person was killed and two were injured when heavy rains and hailstorms lashed the state on Sunday damaging several houses in different parts of the state, including Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West district and Thoubal district, the official said.

An order issued by the Education Directorate late on Sunday night said in view of the widespread destruction caused to many households and installations across the state due to hailstorm today and in anticipation of the same in the following days and keeping in mind the safety of the students of the state, all schools - government and private - will remain closed on May 6 and May 7.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a post on Facebook said, "The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives and properties and assist those who have been affected."

Hundreds of houses were damaged as heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms lashed the state, particularly in Imphal valley on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man was killed at Yangdong in Kakching district while his wife was injured after lightning struck them during rains on Sunday afternoon. The victim was tending his vegetable farm when the lightning struck him.

A 53-year-old man was hospitalised after being struck by lightning at Nambol in Bishnupur district.

The state government has directed district deputy commissioners to submit reports of damages in their districts in the heavy rain and hailstorm.

The India Meteorological Department had issued an "orange alert" for heavy to very heavy rains in four North Eastern states including Manipur for the next 24 hours from May 5.

