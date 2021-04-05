All trains on 3 metro lines to have 8 coaches: DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be adding 120 additional coaches to convert the remaining six-coach trains to eight-coach trains across the Red, Yellow, and Blue Lines of the metro network, said officials aware of the development on Sunday.

The conversion is aimed at increasing the carrying capacity of these three metros lines, which contribute almost 40-50% of the passenger load on a daily basis.The exercise is expected to be completed by the end of this year, after which all the trains running on these lines will have eight coaches only, stated the DMRC in a written statement.

Currently, the Delhi Metro has a fleet of 336 trains, comprising 181 six-coach trains, 133 eight-coach trains and 22 four-coach trains across all its corridors. The first eight-coach train was introduced on the Blue line in December 2010.

The Yellow Line, that comprises 12 trains of six coaches, will be converted by the end of the month, thereby taking the total number of eight-coach trains on this line to 64. Subsequently, the nine six-coach trains on the Blue Line and 39 six-coach trains on the Red Line will have eight coaches by the end of this year, taking the total number of eight-coach trains on these lines to 74 and 39 respectively.

Of the 120 coaches, 40 coaches have been procured from Bombardier, and 80 coaches from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). All three lines (Red, Yellow and Blue) were built on a broad-gauge during phase I of the metro project, which offers the provision of running trains with eight coaches. The remaining lines of the metro and the Airport Express Line, which were subsequently taken up in phase-II and phase-III, are all built on a standard gauge that allows trains to run with six-coach formation only.