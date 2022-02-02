Allahabad HC asks CBI to verify Anand Giri’s arrest in alleged molestation case in Australia

The Allahabad high court has directed the counsel for CBI to verify the fact whether Anand Giri, one of the accused in the alleged suicide case of Narendra Giri, the then Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief, had visited Australia during May 2019 and was arrested there in a molestation case, for which, he remained in police custody and was subsequently released and returned India.

The court also directed the CBI counsel to file an affidavit after verifying this fact.

Justice Rajiv Gupta passed this order during the hearing of bail application filed by Anand Giri in Narendra Giri’s death case. Anand Giri’s counsel stated before the court that he has no criminal history to his credit. However, in the charge sheet filed by CBI, it was clearly stated that in May 2019, Anand Giri had visited Australia and was arrested in a molestation case, for which, he remained in police custody and was subsequently released and returned to India .

While directing the CBI counsel to first verify and file an affidavit in this connection, the court in its order dated January 31, fixed February 14, 2022 for the next hearing of the case.

The applicant, Anand Giri, is in jail since September 22, 2021 in connection with the suicide case of Narendra Giri. In the bail application, it has been stated that the applicant has been falsely implicated in this case.

Earlier, on November 11, 2021, the special judge at Prayagraj had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri .