Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has directed that status quo be maintained with regards to the demolition notices issued by Ghaziabad Development Authority over alleged illegal properties built on public land. Allahabad HC directs GDA to maintain status quo on demolition notice

Hearing a writ petition, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar granted time to the district administration and GDA to place on record how they intend to rehabilitate the old inhabitants of the properties.

The court also restrained the petitioners from creating any third-party interests or undertaking any development on the disputed property.

The court also observed, "In the facts and circumstances of the case, we also find that it is not in dispute that the petitioners have been occupying the place for the last 40-50 years."

"At this stage, we find that some indulgence and reprieve is to be accorded to the inhabitants who belong to the weaker sections of society and we further direct the authorities to ensure the formulation and implementation of a rehabilitation scheme for such persons," it said.

The bench said the rehabilitation scheme shall be provided by the district administration and the GDA in the next hearing. The next hearing is listed for August 22.

The petitioners filed the present writ petition for quashing the demolition notice dated June 16, 2025, issued by the GDA under section 26-A of the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

The GDA initially issued notice to 172 illegal occupants of public land on September 6, 2024, which is earmarked in the master plan.

Consequently, 89 persons filed their objections which were considered and the impugned order was passed.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioners are old inhabitants and in absence of any rehabilitation scheme as per the law, the old inhabitants, who are occupying small pieces of land for their shelter and admittedly belong to the lower sections of society, will suffer irreparable loss, if uprooted.

After hearing both sides, the court in its order dated July 31 passed the above directives and observed, "It is informed that in response to the earlier court's order, till date the GDA has not taken any remedial measures to rehabilitate the persons who were in illegal occupation for the last 40 years."

