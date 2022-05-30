Allahabad HC disposes of home buyer’s petition after state counsel submission

The Allahabad High Court on Monday disposed of a petition filed by one Ankit Gera seeking recovery of money from a builder from whom he purchased a flat but could not get the possession in time.

The bench comprising Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order in the petition filed by Garg when State government counsel submitted that the money had been recovered in compliance of UP RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) and the same would be transmitted to RERA after clearance of the cheque.

Earlier, on May 27 the court had asked DM, Gautam Buddh Nagar to appear thorough video conferencing and explain why court should not take harsh steps and explain the reasons why the money was not being transmitted to the petitioner despite the order of RERA.

The DM, however, remained present in court on Monday.

Advocates Anshul Kumar Singhal and Vinod Kumar Agarwal appeared for petitioner while advocate Wasim Masood appeared for UP RERA.

Earlier in 2015, the petitioner had booked a flat with a builder. However, even after paying the cost of the flat, which was ₹45.82 lakh, the builder did not give him possession. In May 2019, petitioner filed a complaint with UP RERA which ordered the builder to hand over the flat to Gera, along with interest for delay in giving possession.

When the builder failed to do that, UP RERA in 2019 directed the administration to recover the amount from the builder which amounted to ₹45 lakhs plus interest from the builder. Two years on, in December 2021, the RERA court issued a recovery certificate of ₹75 lakhs against the builder, but the administration had not recovered any of the dues so the petitioner filed the present petition.