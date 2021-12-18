Allahabad HC interim relief to ex-MLA son accused of rape, attempted forceful conversion

The Allahabad High Court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Quavi Ahmed, former Phulpur Samajwadi Party MLA Saeed Ahmad’s son, in a case registered under various sections of IPC including section 376 (rape) and Section 3 and 5(1) (attempt of forceful conversion) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

Justice SD Singh, while granting interim anticipatory bail to Quavi Ahmad, fixed January 7, 2022, as the next date of hearing while directing the state government to file a counter affidavit in the case.

The petitioner’s plea was that false allegations were made in the FIR to pressurise him as he and the woman had business relations which went bad and they started incurring losses.

According to the petition, “Allegation has been made in the FIR of the applicant having chased the informant through the market area Civil Lines in the early part of the evening and to have assaulted her whereupon the informant alleges to have taken shelter in the police chowki which fact is wholly uncorroborated.”

On September 13, 2021, an FIR was registered against Ahmad under various sections of IPC alleging assault, loot and rape and under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 alleging attempt to convert forcefully by misrepresentation. The FIR was lodged at Civil Lines police station of Prayagraj.

As alleged in the FIR, the woman was preparing for Miss India competition and used to run a gym in Civil Lines. In 2018, she came in contact with Quavi Ahmad, who befriended her by changing his name. The accused took her to Lucknow on the pretext of running a beauty parlour. Here the accused exploited her sexually while giving her sedatives. He made obscene videos of her and started blackmailing her.

On September 12, 2021, the accused attacked the woman in the Civil Lines area of the city and chased her. To save her life the victim ran into a police post after which she lodged the FIR.