Allahabad HC lawyers to abstain from work today

The lawyers of the Allahabad high court will abstain from judicial work on Tuesday to demand prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerised system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.

The High Court Bar Association president and senior advocate, RK Ojha said that several letters were sent to the chief justice regarding problems faced by lawyers and litigants due to delay in listing of newly filed cases, as well as with old cases but nothing has been done to resolve the issues.

He said that there is a requirement to improve the entire system of listing of cases, as, at present, fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry. It must be ensured that all fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours and it must also be ensured that information in this regard is conveyed to lawyers by the registry through SMSs.

