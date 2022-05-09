Allahabad HC lawyers to abstain from work today
The lawyers of the Allahabad high court will abstain from judicial work on Tuesday to demand prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerised system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
The High Court Bar Association president and senior advocate, RK Ojha said that several letters were sent to the chief justice regarding problems faced by lawyers and litigants due to delay in listing of newly filed cases, as well as with old cases but nothing has been done to resolve the issues.
He said that there is a requirement to improve the entire system of listing of cases, as, at present, fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry. It must be ensured that all fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours and it must also be ensured that information in this regard is conveyed to lawyers by the registry through SMSs.
-
Fire breaks out in railways’ Ludhiana diesel shed, no casualty reported
Fire broke out at the Northern Railway's Ludhiana diesel shed on Monday, causing panic among the staff. No casualty was reported in the incident. Railway personnel informed the fire department, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “After receiving the alert, around seven fire tenders were rushed to spot and after struggling for around three hours the firefighters managed to douse the flames,” said leading fireman Rajan Singh.
-
E-bus breakdown irks tourists at Sinhagad fort
PUNE A weekend of fun at Sinhagad fort, turned into a nightmare for tourists as they had to walk down the entire ghat section to their vehicles, instead of taking the newly-launched e-bus. Of the 15 electric buses, five broke down due to no charge. According to tourists, there was lack of management and heavy crowding at the fort on Sunday.
-
Cervical cancer: UP Guv pushes for awareness, prevention & vax
Women are holding more responsibilities these days, hence, they need to focus on their own health too with balanced diet and adequate nutrition, said governor Anandiben Patel, addressing the cervical cancer and HPV vaccination awareness programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. During the event, 225 girls from 17 schools were administered the HPV vaccine. The governor said that complete treatment for cervical cancer is possible if detected at an early stage.
-
SAD protests outside Ludhiana DC office for uninterrupted power, relief for farmers
The local unit of Shiromani Akali Dal staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner's office, demanding uninterrupted power supply and compensation for farmers against crop loss due to sudden rise in temperatures. The SAD leaders also flayed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation and inflation in the state. Former legislator and SAD leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon highlighted the rising prices of essential commodities, including diesel, petrol and cooking gas cylinders.
-
Pune district reports 28 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 28 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 285 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported two new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,626 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
