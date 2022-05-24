Allahabad HC orders SIT probe in 2020 custodial death case
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the state government to transfer the investigation of two cases regarding alleged custodial death of one Anil Singh of Kannauj to special investigating team (SIT).
The SIT will be headed by an IPS officer not below the rank of superintendent of police along with two other officers not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police.
The court further directed that the SIT while investigating the matter shall consider all aspects of the incident including whether the custodial death in 2020 was a case of suicide or murder. It will submit its report within three months.
Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rajnish Kumar passed the order in petitions filed by Tribhuvan Prasad Verma and Arun Kumar, the two policemen accused in the case.
The court while transferring the probe to SIT gave interim relief to the two accused cops. “Subject to petitioners cooperating with the special investigating team, no coercive action shall be taken against them pursuant to the impugned first information report,” the court observed.
Petitioner’s plea was that earlier an FIR was lodged by the father of the deceased against the policemen involved in the case. However, the present FIR (second FIR) was registered by police against its officer of abetting suicide due to ill treatment in police station. Therefore, the petitioner pleaded that it was second FIR of the same incident hence not sustainable in the eyes of law.
Advocate Yogesh Kumar Mishra appearing for the father of the deceased argued that it was a case of murder. He placed certain photographs of the incident and submitted that the height of the ceiling of the toilet, where the victim allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, was very low. He said even in the photographs the victim was seen in standing position and his feet were touching the floor.
On May 19, 2020, the victim was accused of being in an inebriated state and creating nuisance at his in-laws’ house. After a police complaint, lodged by the in-laws of the deceased, he was brought to the police station. Later, he was found dead in the toilet of the Tirwa Kotwali of Kannauj.
The court had fixed September 6 as the next date of hearing in the case.
-
Nullah-widening, cleaning works begin at Sinhgad road
Pune Municipal Corporation has started nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works. The civic administration will also construct a culvert near Patil hospital as heavy traffic at the area delayed the plan that also gets waterlogged during rainy season. Former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been demanding PMC to widen nullahs in Sinhgad road areas.
-
Imported Coal: UP denies procurement permission to thermal plants
Thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh will not buy imported coal despite the Centre mounting pressure on them to blend 10% foreign coal with domestic coal, people aware of the development said. According to them, the state government has refused to grant them permission to buy foreign coal, apparently to protect end consumers from feeling the heat. The government decision will be applicable to both government-owned and private thermal plants in the state.
-
Redevelopment of Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station: Project gathers steam as quotations are invited
The much anticipated Charbagh Railway Station's redevelopment work is set to begin soon. The outlay for the redevelopment work is ₹427.78 crore. In this regard, the Railway Land Development Authority held an online and offline pre-bidding meeting with developers and senior railway officials of the Lucknow Division on Tuesday. Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA said there will be other structural changes that will not only give more facilities to passengers but will also streamline traffic at Charbagh.
-
27 illegal schools in Pune district to face action
Pune has declared that 27 schools in Pune district are running without requisite permission. The schools that will face action under the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 include 27 in Pune district, 14 in Haveli taluka, 7 in Indapur taluka, 2 from Shirur taluka and 1 each from Purandar, Shirur, Mulshi and Khed talukas in Pune district. Kids Word English Medium School, Phursungi 6. Sanskruti Public School, Uttamnagar 7.
-
Naseem Khan steps down from MRCC post
On Monday, legislator Dr Wajahat Mirza was relieved as the Yavatmal district Congress president and an acting president was appointed. Mirza is a member of the state legislative council and the chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf. He was appointed as the chairman of the minority department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday. Nana Patole, president of MPCC, stated that a list of office-bearers who held multiple positions in the organisation would also be drawn up.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics