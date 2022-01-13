Allahabad HC security: Eight cops suspended for negligence

Eight cops deployed at high court were suspended for negligence of duty on Tuesday.

The action was taken by senior officials against them after some lawyers sneaked in the court premises and reached near the court of chief justice. The lawyers also created ruckus.

On January 2, the high court has issued orders regarding the virtual hearings in view of Covid threat. The security personnel were instructed not to allow entry of lawyers inside the court premises from January 3. However, the security personnel deployed at high court showed negligence following which, a group of lawyers entered inside and raised slogans against the decision of virtual hearings. They even reached near the court of chief justice in protest of restrictions on their entry.

High court authorities reprimanded police officials over the negligence following which an investigation was ordered.

The enquiry revealed that sub inspector Chhedi Ram and constable Israfil, who were on duty at gate No 3 have shown negligence in informing about the orders to their colleagues. Moreover, sub inspector Suryanarayan Pandey and other cops deployed on the HC premises also showed negligence in duty. Officials said that eight cops who were found guilty of negligence have been suspended.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the investigation into the matter was carried out by SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh. He recorded statements of the cops on duty and scanned the CCTV footages at the high court. The action against cops has been taken on the basis of the report prepared. Cops who are on duty at high court since long would also be shifted soon.

Meanwhile a separate investigation by CRPF officials has also been initiated into the negligence shown in conveying the new orders and giving directions to the personnel on duty at high court. It is worth mentioning that CRPF is responsible for security at court premises.