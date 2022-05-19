Allahabad Univ’s online UG final year exams to be MCQ-based

Allahabad University (AU) on Wednesday made it clear that the UG theory examinations 2021-22, including that of BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom final year, will be MCQ-based (multiple choice questions) and conducted in online mode only.

“This is being done in order to declare the results as soon as possible for the benefit of our final year UG students who want to join other courses for further studies,” informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

She said that these MCQs will cover the reduced/curtailed syllabus as reported by the respective departments. “Moreover, MCQs of all subjects shall be bilingual (except mathematics, statistics and literatures),” she said.

As per the decision taken by the varsity administration, each of these MCQs will be of 1 mark only and accordingly the number of MCQs will be decided. For example, if an exam is of 50 marks, it will be based on 50 MCQs from the respective reduced syllabus.

Approximately, two minutes will be given for each question and the maximum time for any exam will be the minimum of this calculated duration or three hours, i.e., whichever is less, the PRO said.

For these online exams, students will be appearing from their homes/hostels. Though the university administration is yet to announce the dates of UG final year exams, they are expected to be held from first week of June 2022.