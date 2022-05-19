Allahabad Univ’s online UG final year exams to be MCQ-based
Allahabad University (AU) on Wednesday made it clear that the UG theory examinations 2021-22, including that of BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom final year, will be MCQ-based (multiple choice questions) and conducted in online mode only.
“This is being done in order to declare the results as soon as possible for the benefit of our final year UG students who want to join other courses for further studies,” informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.
She said that these MCQs will cover the reduced/curtailed syllabus as reported by the respective departments. “Moreover, MCQs of all subjects shall be bilingual (except mathematics, statistics and literatures),” she said.
As per the decision taken by the varsity administration, each of these MCQs will be of 1 mark only and accordingly the number of MCQs will be decided. For example, if an exam is of 50 marks, it will be based on 50 MCQs from the respective reduced syllabus.
Approximately, two minutes will be given for each question and the maximum time for any exam will be the minimum of this calculated duration or three hours, i.e., whichever is less, the PRO said.
For these online exams, students will be appearing from their homes/hostels. Though the university administration is yet to announce the dates of UG final year exams, they are expected to be held from first week of June 2022.
Punjab cabinet approves ₹1,500/acre for farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy through DSR (direct seeding of rice) technique. A sum of ₹450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentive to farmers for promotion of the less water consuming and cost-effective DSR technique. According to a government spokesperson, this step would be instrumental in saving nearly 15-20% more water than the conventional puddling (kaddu) method of paddy cultivation.
Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14. Yadav reached Kodra Grant in Siddharth Nagar and assured justice to the victim's family. He said his party would work with the victim's family to ensure they got justice and he would also raise the issue in the state assembly.
BJP stoking religious passions to divert people’s attention: Maya
LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government, accusing it of stoking religious passions by raking up issues like Gyanvapi, Mathura and Taj Mahal. She also urged people to beware of the designs of the ruling BJP and its allied organisations. The three places Mayawati mentioned – Gyanvapi, Mathura and Taj Mahal – all are currently in the news. The BJP, however, dismissed Mayawati's accusations.
ED questions Atiq’s former aide
After questioning former MLA Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari and his relatives in the case of money laundering and corruption, the Enforcement Directorate is now tightening its noose around mafioso-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and Atiq's gang. On Tuesday, ED officials had summoned Atiq's former aide and property dealer Zaid Khalid of Bamrauli area to ED office in Prayagraj and questioned Zaid regarding his assets. Zaid Khalid earlier used to work with Atiq.
Elephant, owned by Delhi govt, ‘sold’, forest dept launches probe
The forest and wildlife department of Delhi has issued notices and begun investigation into the ”sale” of 58-year-old female elephant, Moti,one of the six pachyderms which were moved out of Delhi in 2019, on the directions of the Delhi high court.
