First phase of NEP-2020: AU to launch eight integrated courses

Authorities of the Allahabad University will launch five-year integrated courses in eight different fields on its campus. While seven of these are post-graduation courses, one is a PG-PhD integrated course. These courses, based on the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, will be launched by the respective departments from the 2023-24 session. The AU campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

According to AU’s public relations officer (PRO), Prof Jaya Kapoor, an important meeting to formalise the modalities for the launch of the first phase of the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 on the campus was held under the chairmanship of AU’s vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, on Wednesday.

“It was decided to launch the first phase of the NEP with eight integrated courses which are 5-year post-graduation courses in themselves. The name of the courses will be Family and Community Sciences, Environment Studies and Disaster Management, Yogic Sciences and Practice, Business Management and E-commerce, Data Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Food Technology and Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences”, said the PRO.

She said that each course will have 40 seats and admission to these courses will be through a common university entrance test (CUET).

Any candidate who takes admission to these courses will be doing graduation (for three years) and thereafter pursue post-graduation (for two years) and will be given a degree.

However, the course run by Centre of Behavioural and Cognitive Sciences (CBCS) of AU will be different as the centre would be conducting an integrated course providing MSc and PhD degree during the duration of five years.

There are 20 seats for the Integrated MSc-PhD in Cognitive Science and the centre has already conducted the entrance test for it and the results (first list of qualifiers) were announced by the centre on Wednesday.

The AU PRO further said that in accordance with the requirements of the NEP-2020, the courses will offer electives in interdisciplinary fields including courses in music, sports, NCC, tourism, elements of the constitution, mental health, financial markets, discoveries in sciences, film appreciation, theatre, family and community along with proficiency courses in French, Russian, German, Urdu, Sanskrit and English. There will be 25 seats in each elective.

The other details including the fee structure of the various courses will be notified shortly along with the details of the admission.

The meeting was attended by members of the NEP implementation committee along with heads of various departments and coordinators involved in the development of the courses proposed to be launched.