Ambala anti-Narcotics cell’s in-charge duped by informer

The in-charge of Ambala’s anti-narcotics cell, sub-inspector Virender Walia, was allegedly duped of ₹4,500 by an informer on the pretext of sharing a tip on a drug supplier.

The suspect in the case, Pradeep Sharma, had promised to return ₹3,000 to Walia, but later started blackmailing him.

“Pradeep called me on Thursday to inform me that a pick-up truck carrying apples will come towards Ambala and be loaded 20-22 kg ganja. On being asked details, he assured to call me back later. Later in the day, he asked me to transfer ₹4,500 to his online wallet, which I did ,” Walia said.

“Later, Pradeep told me the registration number of the vehicle carrying the drugs and went incommunicado till night, The next day, we spoke again and he assured that he will share the information, but he didn’t. On Sunday, I sought the money back as he failed to fulfil the promise. He promised that he will return ₹3,000, but didn’t, and has been intimidating me over call and Whatsapp that he will share this case with the media.”

Police said that following Walia’s complaint, a case has been registered at Ambala Cantt police station under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Pardeep Sharma. The case has been forwarded to Regiment Bazaar police post for further probe.