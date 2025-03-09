Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, Yogi meets Nadda in Delhi

Amid speculation over a possible cabinet expansion and release of the over-delayed list of new district presidents of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath called on the party’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath meeting BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi. (HT)

The chief minister was in Noida for an event and from there her reached Delhi to meet Nadda in the evening at the BJP chief’s residence.“Paid a courtesy visit to the Honorable President of @ BJP India and Union minister, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji, in New Delhi today.,” Adityanath said in a social media post on X after the meeting, adding, “Heartfelt gratitude for giving your valuable time.”

The BJP in U.P. has to announce the names of district chiefs for its 98 organisational districts. Recently, BJP leader Vinod Tawde visited the state to assess the situation. The BJP is expected to release the list of around 70 new district presidents before Holi. The announcement of district presidents will follow the election of the BJP state president.“As per our party constitution, 50% of the total district presidents are required to elect the state presidents and we hope the names of around 70 of 98 presidents may be announced before Holi,” a senior BJP leader said.

The announcement of the district presidents and subsequent election of the BJP state president is expected to follow the expansion of the Yogi Cabinet with the exit of some ministers and the entry of new legislators as ministers. If Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is not repeated as the BJP president in the state, he is most likely to be suitably adjusted in the Cabinet.“Understandably, the CM must have discussed both the possible Cabinet expansion and the district presidents’ list, among other issues during his meeting with the BJP national president,” the party leader said.