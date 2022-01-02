Amid Omicron threat, Jharkhand urges Centre to provide genome sequencing machine in RIMS

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Sunday urged the Centre to provide genome sequencing kits and equipments at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) as lack of such a facility in the state is leading to delay in getting reports of samples being tested for the Omicron variant, currently being sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneshwar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I request you to provide required kits and equipments for genome sequencing at RIMS which also has the distinction of being a research centre. We currently send samples to ILS, Bhubaneshwar and it takes 45 days to get reports. I would request if you could also intervene so that we get the reports in 15-20 days,” state health minister Banna Gupta told union minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a review meeting chaired by the latter.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gupta said he has also requested the Centre to allow Covaxin to be administered to kids above 12 years of age besides allowing treatment of Covid-19 to be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“Earlier we thought, there would be a different vaccine for children under the age group of 15-18 years. But since it’s Covaxin that is being administered to them, it could be administered to those above 12 as well. It will help build their immunity,” said Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 2.41 crore population above 18 years in the state eligible for vaccination, while an estimated 2.4 lakh of the population fall under the 15-18 category. In the 18 plus category, around 74 % have been administered the first dose and around 45 % have been completely vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The state has witnessed an exponential spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in the past week, with the state logging 1,007 cases on Saturday, out of which 495 cases were recorded in Ranchi alone, followed by Dhanbad and Jamshedpur which recorded over 100 cases on January 1.

Despite the spike, the state is yet to officially record any case of the new variant Omicron. The union health ministry has confirmed that the new variant has been detected across 23 states in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

.