Amid violent protests, Railway postpones NTPC CBT-2 and Level 1 exams

The Railway Recruitment Board has postponed RRB NTPC Computer Based Test (CBT-2) examinations and Level 1 exams.

“The second stage CBT that was scheduled to be conducted in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, across the country at various exam centres remains postponed amid violent protests by candidates. The Level 1 exam was scheduled to begin on February 23, 2022, according to a press release issued by the press information bureau (PIB).

This comes following violent protest and allegations of anomalies in the result of the non-technical popular category (NTPC) exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

A high-power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates with regard to the results of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of centralised employment notification of non-technical popular categories (NTPC) issued by RRBs on January 14-15.

The committee will look into issues raised by candidates —results of the first stage CBT and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates. The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at the following email id — rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in

According to the press release, all chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels and send the same to the committee.

The last date to submit objections is February 16, 2022. The committee, after examining the concerns will submit its recommendations by March 4, 2022.

Earlier, angry aspirants in large numbers had tried to stop trains at Prayag railway station on Tuesday. Police, government railway police (GRP), railway protection force (RPF) reached the spot along with railway officials and used mild force when the aspirants refused to disperse. Some of the protestors were also detained by the police.

According to reports, the students called a meeting at Prayag junction where aspirants in large numbers assembled and then moved on to the tracks. They later staged on a dharna before Kanpur Intercity train. The protest continued for around one-and-a-half hours. Different student organisations, including Yuva Manch and Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, participated in the protest.

The CBT-1 was held in six phases between December 28, 2020, and July 31, 2021. The result of CBT-1 was declared on January 15, 2022. The CBT-2 phase of the exam was scheduled to be held between February 15 and 19. In the first phase of the examination, 80,643 candidates were declared, as successful.

Opposition flays police action

The opposition has taken to social media to criticise the police action on unemployed youth of the state. Taking a dig at the police action, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a video clip of police cane charging youths.

In his tweet, Yadav said, “Violent attack by police on innocent students who raised their voice for their right to employment in Prayagraj is shameful and deeply condemnable.”

“The misbehaviour with the students in the BJP government will lead to their downfall. Samajwadi Party is with the protesting students,” Yadav added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet said, “Police action against youth who alleged anomalies in railway NTPC exam is condemnable.”

“The government should address the problem of the candidates. The police should not barge into their hostels and terrorise students. The arrested students should be released. My appeal to all the protesting candidates is that there is a lot of power in satyagrah. Tread peacefully on the path of satyagrah,” she said.

BSP chief Mayawati, in a tweet, said, “It is a failure of the government. Beating up poor and unemployed youth is totally unjustified. One should play with the future of our youth. Due to the wrong policies of the government, poverty and unemployment have reached the peak.”

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad in a tweet said first students were beaten up, and now, FIR has been lodged against thousands.

“Youth of the country will give a befitting reply. (Narendra) Modi and Yogi (Adityanath) promised to give jobs to crores of job, and now police are beating the youth.”

Protest at LU

In the state capital, hundreds of students assembled at Lucknow University gate to criticise police action against the protesting students.

Student organisations AISA, NSUI and SCS (Samajwadi Chatra Sabha) collectively staged the protest in solidarity with candidates who were cane-charged by the police in Prayagraj.

The protesters marched from Gate no 1 towards IT crossing to burn the repressive notice issued by the Railway barring those involved in protests from further examinations and appointments. However, the students were stopped after 200m, near Gate no 2, by the heavy police force deployed that outnumbered the protestors.

