{Amritsar family suicide of 2004} HC suspends sentence of ex-DIG of Punjab

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has suspended the sentence awarded to a former deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Punjab, Kultar Singh in the case of five members of an Amritsar family committing suicide in 2004.

“The appellant who is in a stage of dementia, and on account of his physical condition of a bad hip which cannot be operated upon for a third time and he being unable to perform his daily routine tasks without assistance, would become a further liability on the sate resources which are bound to provide him with basic minimum needs which would include hygienic living conditions, wholesome diet, clothing, bedding and timely medical services,” the bench of justice Jaishree Thakur said, while allowing plea of 76-year-old Singh.

It was on the intervening night of October 30-31, 2004, that Hardip Singh of Chowk Karori in the walled city, along with his wife, mother and two children, committed suicide by consuming poison. Before taking the extreme step, the family had written the reason for committing suicide on the walls of the rooms of their house and had even posted suicide notes to their friends. On the basis of these notes, the police had registered a case of abetment to suicide against four relatives of Hardip and arrested them.

There were references, also to Kultar Singh, who was then the Amritsar SSP. In 2012, it came to light that some crucial documents had gone missing from the court file. Around 610 pages were reconstructed in the case on the directions of the high court in 2013. In February 2020, a trial court awarded him eight-year jail term for criminal conspiracy. He had appealed against this judgment.

The present application was mainly for suspension of sentence in view of his medical condition. It was argued that he was suffering from dementia/advanced Parkinson’s disease, has difficulty in walking and has been advised to be in a wheel chair and also requires constant help of an attendant. His medical record too was submitted. Upon this plea, the court had sought an independent report from the experts form PGIMER, who had opined that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease with dementia with hypertension and coronary artery disease. He is dependent, even for routine activities, and is unable to perform any physical activity.

‘MEDICAL CONDITION PUNISHMENT ENOUGH’

The court observed that every matter regarding bail, suspension of sentence etc. has to be considered on its own merit and in this particular case there are two medical reports of different medical boards of reputed institutes giving the same opinion.

“His medical condition is a punishment enough. It is time and again settled by the Supreme Court that mere conviction cannot denude the convicts of all fundamental rights and does not render them inhuman. Right to live is not restricted to a mere animal existence. It connotes something more than just the physical survival of a being,” the bench said, suspending his sentence pending decision on the appeal, which stands admitted for hearing.