AMU celebrates Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker

Geetanjali Shree’s feat of winning the prestigious International Booker Prize has the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) fraternity in raptures.

Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, said that the creative dexterity of Hindi fiction writer, Geetanjali, has got international acclaim as she became the first Indian to bag the International Booker Prize for her novel ‘Ret Samadhi’ (Tomb of Sand). In a congratulatory message, prof Mansoor said it is rare that a novel from a non-European language got the highest honour and it is an acknowledgement of Indian cerebral power.

Prof Imtiyaz Hasnain, dean, faculty of arts, prof Shafey Kidwai (Sahitya Academy Awardee, 2019), prof Ashiq Ali (chairman, department of Hindi), prof Asim Siddiqui (chairman, department of English), prof Azra Musavi (director, Advanced Centre for Women Studies) and Hindi critic, Ajay Bisariya (department of Hindi), also waxed eloquent on Geetanjali’s accomplishment.