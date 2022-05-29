Home / Cities / Others / AMU celebrates Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker
AMU celebrates Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker

In a congratulatory message, AMU V-C Tariq Mansoor said it is rare that a novel from a non-European language got the highest honour
Geetanjali Shree with her award (for representation only) (HT FIle Photo)
Geetanjali Shree with her award (for representation only)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Geetanjali Shree’s feat of winning the prestigious International Booker Prize has the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) fraternity in raptures.

Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, said that the creative dexterity of Hindi fiction writer, Geetanjali, has got international acclaim as she became the first Indian to bag the International Booker Prize for her novel ‘Ret Samadhi’ (Tomb of Sand). In a congratulatory message, prof Mansoor said it is rare that a novel from a non-European language got the highest honour and it is an acknowledgement of Indian cerebral power.

Prof Imtiyaz Hasnain, dean, faculty of arts, prof Shafey Kidwai (Sahitya Academy Awardee, 2019), prof Ashiq Ali (chairman, department of Hindi), prof Asim Siddiqui (chairman, department of English), prof Azra Musavi (director, Advanced Centre for Women Studies) and Hindi critic, Ajay Bisariya (department of Hindi), also waxed eloquent on Geetanjali’s accomplishment.

