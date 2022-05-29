AMU celebrates Geetanjali Shree’s International Booker
Geetanjali Shree’s feat of winning the prestigious International Booker Prize has the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) fraternity in raptures.
Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, said that the creative dexterity of Hindi fiction writer, Geetanjali, has got international acclaim as she became the first Indian to bag the International Booker Prize for her novel ‘Ret Samadhi’ (Tomb of Sand). In a congratulatory message, prof Mansoor said it is rare that a novel from a non-European language got the highest honour and it is an acknowledgement of Indian cerebral power.
Prof Imtiyaz Hasnain, dean, faculty of arts, prof Shafey Kidwai (Sahitya Academy Awardee, 2019), prof Ashiq Ali (chairman, department of Hindi), prof Asim Siddiqui (chairman, department of English), prof Azra Musavi (director, Advanced Centre for Women Studies) and Hindi critic, Ajay Bisariya (department of Hindi), also waxed eloquent on Geetanjali’s accomplishment.
Govt ‘flip-flops’ on Akal Takht jathedar’s security
Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of the Punjab government on Saturday, Giani Harpreet Singh sought to restore the same but the Akal Takht jathedar refused, saying Sikh youth and Khalsa Panth were enough for Singh Sahib's security. “@PunjabGovtIndia restore security but Singh Sahib refuses to take it,” said the SGPC in a tweet. He said the remaining security men should also be taken back.
Yogi to inaugurate BJP state working committee meeting, several Union ministers from U.P. likely to attend
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party's state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. Several union ministers from U. P, ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, lawmakers and party functionaries will attend the state working committee meeting, the first after Yogi won a second term in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in March. The Scientific Convention Centre will be the venue of the meeting.
Uttar Pradesh assembly: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh heaps praise on Yogi’s economic model
Senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 as historic and a “masterstroke.” Describing chief minister Yogi Adityanath's economic model as a monk's model, the BJP member said it was the best one. Sidharth Nath Singh was speaking during a debate on the state budget in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
Allahabad high court asks Kushinagar DM to probe construction of police station on private land
The Allahabad high court has directed the Kushinagar district magistrate to conduct an inquiry within two months into the alleged construction of a part of the Ahrauli Bazar police station in Kushinagar district on the land of one Nathu Prasad. Justice VK Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar passed the order on May 25 on a petition filed by Nathu Prasad of Kushinagar. The order was uploaded on Saturday.
No duty for women from 7pm-6am without their consent, says UP govt
The latest order comes days after the UP government unveiled the state budget, with special focus on infrastructure, creation of jobs, welfare of farmers, health and safety, as well as empowerment of women. The government said that women employees will also be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.
