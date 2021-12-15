Home / Cities / Others / AMU to file appeal on NAAC grading
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The Aligarh Muslim University has decided to file a representation to review its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading after the announcement of Assessment & Accreditation (A&A) result.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been ranked ‘A’ with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.24 in the NAAC review held in the last week of November.

The decision to file a representation was taken on the recommendation of the committee constituted by the vice chancellor of AMU to analyse the grading awarded by NAAC.

The committee analysed the Assessment Outcome Document released by NAAC pertaining to AMU and concluded that there are points where the evaluation of the matrixes has impacted the score and needs a review.

“There are certain parameters on which evaluation has not been done and on some points scoring does not match with the actual data provided and hence we will file an appeal on the points scored and corresponding grades awarded. This has been recommended by the committee which comprises senior faculty members of the University,” vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor said.

He said, “There are grievances in certain criteria which need to be addressed. The NAAC has notified grievance redressal guidelines and the university will file an appeal after following the prescribed procedure.”

The committee included prof Mohammad Naved, convenor ranking committee,

prof Pcrvez Mustajab, dean, faculty of engineering & technology, prof lkram Khan, chairman, department of electronics engineering, prof lmtiyaz Ashraf, department of electrical engineering, prof MM Sufyan Beg, principal, ZH College of Engineering & Technology, prof Asad Ullah Khan, director, IQAC and prof Rizwan Khan, former director, IQAC.

