AMU to open next month in phased manner
AMU to open next month in phased manner


AMU students will be allowed to reside in hostels only after producing valid vaccination certificates. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor has approved various departments, centres and schools to resume offline teaching and activities in a phased manner. The order came in the light of the declining number of Covid-19 cases across much of the country. Students will be allowed to reside in hostels only after producing valid vaccination certificates.

“The opening dates have been decided in a phased manner for the ease of outstation students from various parts of the country so that they can comfortably make the necessary travel arrangements,” said AMU registrar, Abdul Hamid (IPS).

According to an official notice from the office of the registrar: “Research scholars of various departments of studies will be allowed to continue their research work physically from March 7; the teaching of the fourth semester of all postgraduates will commence in the offline mode from March 15 and final-year undergraduate students will continue to attend online classes, but they will be allowed to visit departments for laboratory, field and other practical work and for physical interactions with teachers from March 15”.

“Offline classes at various AMU schools for students of Class X (SSC) will begin from March 3 and the face-to-face classes for Class XII (SSSC) will start from March 7,” the notice read.

The notification further mentioned: “The Maulana Azad Library will resume services from March 1 for the purpose of study in reading rooms only for research scholars. Other facilities for students will be extended after issuance of valid identity cards to students. The library timings will be from 8 am to 10 pm, while the college/seminar libraries of the departments of studies will be functional from March 7 as per the scheduled time”.

