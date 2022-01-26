Home / Cities / Others / AMU VC lays foundation of minority girls hostel at Kishanganj Centre
AMU VC lays foundation of minority girls hostel at Kishanganj Centre

Agra: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday laid foundation stone of the minority girls’ hostel at the Kishanganj Centre, Bihar, via videoconferencing
AMU VC Prof Tariq Mansoor laying foundation stone of the minority girls’ hostel at the Kishanganj Centre, Bihar, via videoconferencing, on Tuesday. (HT)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday laid foundation stone of the minority girls’ hostel at the Kishanganj Centre, Bihar, via videoconferencing. The new hostel will be constructed at a cost of 10. 50 crore, the fund provided by the ministry of minority affairs.

“I express gratitude to the ministry of minority affairs, the government of Bihar and state chief minister Nitish Kumar for their generous support. We are indebted with their favour,” said the vice-chancellor.

“We have also submitted a detailed proposal to the ministry of education for the sanctioning of posts and funds for the centre, which was recently considered at a meeting of the ministry,” he said.

Prof Hassan Imam (director, Kishanganj centre), AMU registrar, Abdul Hamid-IPS, Prof M Mohsin Khan (finance officer) and Prof Afifullah Khan (OSD development) also attended the online programme.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
