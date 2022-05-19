AMU’s three-day literary fest begins today

Public, intellectuals, literary connoisseurs, faculty members, and students will participate in a three-day literary festival organised by Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) debating and literary club from May 20 at Kennedy Hall Auditorium, according to a press statement. The festival will feature lectures, panel discussions, and discourses on books.

The first day will feature a lecture by New Delhi based scribe, Aditya Menon followed by a discussion with renowned political historian Dr Laurence Gautier.

Prof M Shafey Kidwai (Department of Mass Communication), Prof Tariq Chhatari and Rahman Abbas will engage in a panel discussion on ‘Social Realism and Beyond Contemporary Urdu Novels’. Abdul Sabur Kidwai and Dr Azra Raza will later be involved in an online literary conversation.

The inaugural day will conclude with a musical performance of ‘Red T-Rap: The Band’.

“The next two days will have online and offline discussions with Dr Debaditya Bhattacharya, Prof Disha Nawani, Prof Asmer Beg, Atif Hanif, Dr Faiza Abbasi, Dr Ata Khursheed, Prof M Shafey Kidwai, Dr Gauhar Raza, Prof Asim Siddiqui, Dr Hilal Ahmed, Prof Tanweer Fazal, Prof Mohibul Haque, Hartosh Singh Bal, Rohit Khanna, Ghazala Wahab, Saba Naqvi, Prof Nazia Hasan and Dr Siddhartha Chakraborti,” said Prof F S Sherani (coordinator, cultural education centre).

Dr Sadaf Fareed (President, University Debating and Literary Club)said, “Prof Raghuram Rajan, Ali Khan Mahmudabad and Rohit Khanna will deliver lectures on current topics, while Yasir Ali Khan and Dr Haris Bin Mansoor are scheduled to speak on ‘A Comprehensive Introduction to AMU Centenary Commemorative Volumes’. There will also be a discussion on the book, ‘Syed Mahmood: Colonial India’s Dissenting Judge’ with Mohammad Nasir and Samreen Ahmed as panellists”.