AMU’s three-day literary fest begins today
Public, intellectuals, literary connoisseurs, faculty members, and students will participate in a three-day literary festival organised by Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) debating and literary club from May 20 at Kennedy Hall Auditorium, according to a press statement. The festival will feature lectures, panel discussions, and discourses on books.
The first day will feature a lecture by New Delhi based scribe, Aditya Menon followed by a discussion with renowned political historian Dr Laurence Gautier.
Prof M Shafey Kidwai (Department of Mass Communication), Prof Tariq Chhatari and Rahman Abbas will engage in a panel discussion on ‘Social Realism and Beyond Contemporary Urdu Novels’. Abdul Sabur Kidwai and Dr Azra Raza will later be involved in an online literary conversation.
The inaugural day will conclude with a musical performance of ‘Red T-Rap: The Band’.
“The next two days will have online and offline discussions with Dr Debaditya Bhattacharya, Prof Disha Nawani, Prof Asmer Beg, Atif Hanif, Dr Faiza Abbasi, Dr Ata Khursheed, Prof M Shafey Kidwai, Dr Gauhar Raza, Prof Asim Siddiqui, Dr Hilal Ahmed, Prof Tanweer Fazal, Prof Mohibul Haque, Hartosh Singh Bal, Rohit Khanna, Ghazala Wahab, Saba Naqvi, Prof Nazia Hasan and Dr Siddhartha Chakraborti,” said Prof F S Sherani (coordinator, cultural education centre).
Dr Sadaf Fareed (President, University Debating and Literary Club)said, “Prof Raghuram Rajan, Ali Khan Mahmudabad and Rohit Khanna will deliver lectures on current topics, while Yasir Ali Khan and Dr Haris Bin Mansoor are scheduled to speak on ‘A Comprehensive Introduction to AMU Centenary Commemorative Volumes’. There will also be a discussion on the book, ‘Syed Mahmood: Colonial India’s Dissenting Judge’ with Mohammad Nasir and Samreen Ahmed as panellists”.
Prayagraj: Woman held for paramour’s murder
Shankargarh police arrested a woman in connection with murder of a 20-year-old youth in September 2021. 20-year-old Pratyush Shukla was allegedly poisoned by the woman, her husband and her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey's friend. The other two accused were arrested earlier, police said. Investigations revealed that Pratyush was in an illicit affair with the woman. However, her husband Sushil Kumar Pandey came to know of the affair. With his wife's help Sushil called Pratyush to his home and poisoned him.
Lawyers in UP to boycott work today
LUCKNOW Lawyers across the state will boycott work on Friday on a call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in protest against the language used in a letter issued by the additional chief secretary (home) of the state government in connection with security on court campuses. The letter referred to incidents of manhandling and ensuring security on court campuses.
OBC quota: Expecting empirical data in June, says Ajit Pawar
The state government is expecting a report on the empirical data elucidating the political backwardness of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from the dedicated commission in June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said and added they would approach the Supreme Court with the report, requesting it to restore the quota. Pawar also expressed the hope that the apex court would give a positive verdict on the OBC reservation in the local bodies.
Fire breaks out at Patna’s Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; 2nd in 9 days
A fire broke out at Patna's Vishvesvaraya Bhawan late on Thursday, the second time within nine days, police said adding that three fire tenders already parked at the Bhawan immediately brought the fire under control and doused the flames. This time, the blaze was reported on the sixth floor of the building. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. People raised an alarm after they noticed smoke billowing from the building.
Two years later, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested in atrocities case
More than two years after Chitale was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Buddhism, the Rabale police on Thursday arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale. A resident of Ghansoli and a final-year law student, Swapnil Jagtap then alleged that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp about Chitale's Facebook post on March 1, 2020, and comments below it by one Suraj Shinde.
