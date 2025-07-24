Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Director General of Police H G S Dhaliwal has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Cyber Crime Investigation Centre. Andaman DGP inaugurates state-of-art Cyber Crime Investigation Centre

The DGP on Wednesday said the cyber crime investigation centre will play a crucial role in preventing cyber crime in the archipelago.

It will have a quick response team which will address the victim's concern and will be able to track cybercrime trail effectively with state-of-the-art technology.

Speaking to PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Meena said, "The cyber crime investigation unit will have a dedicated helpline where the cyber crime victims can register their complaints and grievances."

"This state-of-the-art unit has been established with the vision to offer citizens a responsive, technology-enabled platform to swiftly report incidents of cybercrime, seek guidance and ensure prompt solution," he said.

Meena said, "This specialised unit will be operated by a team of well-trained personnel and cybercrime investigators. The helpline will function as the first point of contact for online fraud, financial scams, social media abuse and other cyber offences."

The unit is equipped with modern infrastructure and an intelligent call handling system. It will facilitate seamless coordination between the Cyber Crime Police Station and relevant national platforms to ensure timely intervention and case registration.

"With the evolving nature of crime in the digital era, our effort is to build a safer digital environment for all citizens of the islands," a senior police officer said.

Earlier, the Andaman and Nicobar Police had launched a state-of-the-art chatbot to engage general public with the law enforcement agencies in tackling and raising awareness related to rising number of cybercrime cases in the archipelago.

This chatbot served as a proactive agent in combating cyber threats by facilitating the reporting of spam calls, lost or stolen mobile phones, and offering real-time guidance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.