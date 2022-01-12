Andhra withdraws night curfew for Sankranti festival, cockfights

Hours after announcing the imposition of night curfew in Andhra Pradesh in a bid to contain the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Tuesday deferred its implementation by a week because of forthcoming Sankranti festival.

The decision to impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am was taken at a review meeting conducted by the chief minister on Monday. Besides, the government also ordered that cinema theatres should have only 50 per cent occupancy with alternate seating arrangement and that there should not be more than 200 persons in outdoor public gatherings and 100 persons indoor, apart from other regular restrictions like compulsory wearing of masks and maintenance of physical distancing.

Accordingly, a government order was issued by Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary, medical and health department, on Tuesday morning. However, within hours, the state government withdrew the order stating that it required some modifications and a fresh order would be issued later.

Speaking to reporters, health minister Alla Nani said the government had decided to defer the night curfew plan in the wake of Sankranti festival. He said the night curfew would cause a lot of inconvenience to the people travelling to and from their native places in the state for Sankranti festival.

“A large number of people would be travelling to their native villages for the festival and returning to their places of work after the festival is over. Imposition of night curfew would affect their travel plans. Hence, we have decided to defer the decision to January 18. It will be in force till January 31,” Nani said.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh reported as many as 1,831 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of active Covid-19 cases to 7,195.

