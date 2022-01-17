Another leader quits Goa TMC shortly after joining

PANAJI: Former lawmaker Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Sunday quit the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a month after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which has been seeking to make inroads into other states after sweeping back to power in West Bengal last summer.

This comes days after another former lawmaker Lavoo Mamledar late last month quit the TMC two months after joining it, accusing the party of trying to divide Goans on religious lines by aligning with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

In his resignation letter, Lourenco said he was resigning from TMC’s primary membership without specifying any reasons for it.

TMC’s Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra said they have received the letter. “We had welcomed him into the party as we have countless others. Now that he wishes to leave, we wish him well.”

Lourenco quit the Congress in December saying the TMC was better placed to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the February 14 elections. He said he was joining the TMC to be on the “ruling side” after the elections.

Former minister Michael Lobo, who joined the Congress this month, asked Lourenco to re-join the party. “To strengthen the @INCGoa and to boost our purpose of forming [a] Congress government in 2022, I request Reginaldo to join us back,” Lobo tweeted.

Also Read | Former Goa lawmaker quits TMC months after joining it

Congress said it was “stunned and betrayed” after Lourenco quit the party but vowed to put the “betrayal” behind it and take the party forward.

Lourenco hit out at the Congress leadership last month calling it indecisive and slow in taking decisions. State Congress president Girish Chodankar even called Lourenco “unstable”.

Lourenco, who was earlier too reported to be disappointed with the Congress’s functioning, seemingly kept differences aside after a call from Rahul Gandhi. He was made the party’s working president after he decided to recommit himself to Congress.