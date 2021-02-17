Architects, urban design students to help PMC beautify roads
PUNE Architects, urban design students and practitioners will help the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) beautify the city’s roads.
Recently, the civic body held a competition on innovative design solutions and received responses from at least 50 participants.
Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer, PMC road department, said, “The purpose of the initiative is to provide better solutions to road design. We are developing roads under the urban street design guidelines.”
“Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wants to collaborate with designers to develop proposals, engage citizens for feedback and build public support for walking and cycling initiatives,” he said.
“We have received responses from 50 architects. Besides that, we are in a discussion with Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya to participate in the design competition and give us new ideas for better road design,” he said.
Over the years, the civic body has engaged experienced urban designers through the Pune street design programme to transform nearly 100 kilometres of the city’s streets.
Pune’s street design initiative
The Pashan-Sus road and its neighbouring residential streets are being beautified under the design initiative. Architecture and urban design students and practitioners in the city can participate in the initiative. An expert jury panel will select three best designs and award ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.
The best solution or design will be tried and tested through collaboration with PMC for permanent implementation in the future.
The city would integrate the design solutions through the process of tactical urbanism as well.
.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: In north Maharashtra, farmers divided over pvt traders, contract farming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Architects, urban design students to help PMC beautify roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State sanctions ₹33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police say activists were preparing a second toolkit but could not execute it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who ran a YouTube news channel found shot dead in west Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurugram air ‘very poor’, situation likely to persist till weekend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandni Chowk to be revamped by March-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Car AC mechanic held from Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air ‘very poor’ across Ghaziabad, Noida for third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: Pune’s Roman connection… bangles offer the clue!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox