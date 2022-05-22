As KMC drags heels, 150 oldest and biggest tortoises die in Kanpur’s historic pond
The historic tortoise pond behind the famous Panki temple has been home to the oldest and biggest tortoises for ages.
Unfortunately, the tortoises are falling prey to the utter neglect of Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) and are dying in large numbers.
In the last four years, 150 tortoises have died—the death rate has increased in the last two months when the temperature has soared and the pond has dried.
“Is there a way to save these tortoises? I have written a number of times to the authorities about this issue; they did not heed,” said Surendra Maithani, BJP MLA from Govindnagar. “Such indifference has made me write to the government and seek its intervention. One hundred and fifty tortoises have died so far,” he said.
The pond, said to be 400 years old, spreads in two bighas of land. The water supply was through natural resources but since large scale construction happened the natural inlets disappeared.
Devi Dayal Pathak, who is fighting for the survival of aquatic life, said the situation worsened from 2017 onwards. The KMC’s attention was drawn towards the lack of water in the pond. The corporation decided to spend ₹4 crore with the primary task of having a tubewell.
“The tubewell work never happened; instead the KMC opted for beautification, small bundhs were built in the middle of the pond at three places and the sides of ponds were turned pucca. It all worsened the situation further,” he said, adding that in view of the pond going shallow, the tortoises began dying one by one.
Earlier this week, a big tortoise aged around 30 died leading to a public uproar. Locals alleged that despite many meetings and reminders, the KMC did not get a tubewell. After the public outrage, the KMC sent a contractor who got a tubewell and filled up the pond partially.
District forest officer (DFO) Arvind Yadav said artificially filling the pond was not a solution to this problem. “After some time, the water will dry up. Efforts need to be made to bring in water naturally. We have sought the help of Turtle Alliance and its experts in conserving these turtles,” he said.
Now, the KMC was working to deepen the pond using machines and manually. Experts said this could further harm the tortoises, which get into the mud to survive when the water lessens. “The machines and spades at work can hurt or even kill them,” a forest official said.
Maithani said during winter, last year, several tortoises, each weighing 50 kg, had died but the KMC remained unmoved. Even the commissioner, Kanpur division, Raj Shekhar did nothing, he said.
Punjab DGP Bhawra reviews security arrangements ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar
Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra on Saturday held a meeting with senior officials of the Amritsar border range and reviewed security arrangements ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6, cautioning them to avert any attempt aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony in the state. The DGP also directed the officials to intensify actions against terrorism, gangsters and drug menace in the border area.
Law suit seeking Shahi Idgah’s removal: Mathura court fixes July 20 as next date of hearing
Agra A fast-track court here has fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing in a suit related to the shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from the land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple, filed by a disciple of Naga Baba last year, petitioner Gopal Baba, the petitioner's counsel said. The case (no. 658) was fixed for hearing on May 20 ( Friday) but lawyers abstained from work.
UP reports 123 new Covid cases, 152 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 123 new Covid-19 cases while 152 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. One death was reported from Chandauli, according to the data from the state health department on Saturday. Among the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 38, Ghaziabad 10, Lucknow 9, Banda 8 and Jhansi 7, according to the data. The state has reported a total of 20,78,519 cases and 23,518 deaths till now.
NCDC issues steps to check monkeypox spread; NIV to study samples
The National Centre for Disease Control, under the ministry of health and family, has issued instructions to states and Union territories to keep a watch on people who develop symptoms associated with monkeypox and have a travel history of visiting affected countries. The samples would be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for diagnosis. Laboratory samples of suspected cases consisting of fluid from vesicles, blood, sputum etc have to be sent to NIV.
Magisterial probe ordered in custodial death of accused in Aligarh
A magisterial inquiry was ordered and six policemen booked in a case of attempted murder in Aligarh, were suspended after the youth under treatment died on Friday. Investigations have begun with the section amended to one of custodial death in the case. The arrested accused was under treatment at JN Hospital in Aligarh.
