ASI likely to file Gyanvapi survey report in court today

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to file a report on the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque before the Varanasi district court on Monday.

On November 28, the standing government counsel had filed the ASI’s plea, seeking three weeks’ time for submitting the report on the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. (HT FILE )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court had granted 10 days’ time to the ASI on November 30 and ordered it to file the report within the “provided time”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The survey report is likely to be filed before the district court on Monday,” said Amit Srivastava, the Centre’s standing government counsel who represents the ASI in court.

On November 28, the standing government counsel had filed the ASI’s plea, seeking three weeks’ time for submitting the report on the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

In the application, Srivastava had said ASI experts were working hard to analyse data, including images prepared by the CSIR-NGRI team, which carried out detailed ground penetration radar (GPR) investigation at the complex in relation to historical structure and remains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had also argued that ASI experts were working hard to cross-check, correlate and compile the findings based on the works of various experts and specialists. But completion and preparation of detailed survey report was going to take some more time, the standing counsel had said.

During the hearing, Akhlaque Ahmad, counsel for Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, had strongly objected to the ASI’s plea. He had said the ASI was seeking time again and again without any concrete cause and, therefore, the application should be dismissed.

“After taking into consideration, the facts mentioned in the application and taking into consideration facts and circumstances of the case, I find it proper to grant 10 days more time to ASI to file the report in the court. This court expects that within the provided time, the ASI shall positively file the report and will not seek further time, “ read the order by court of district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha passed on November 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court fixed December 11 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, on November 18, the Varanasi district court had given ASI 10 more days to submit the report after hearing its application filed on November 17 seeking 15 more days. On November 2, the court had granted 15 days’ time to the ASI, directing it to submit the report by November 17.

The Gyanvapi mosque’s scientific survey resumed amid tight security on August 4 after the Allahabad high court on August 3 vacated a stay and gave the go-ahead for the exercise. The Varanasi court had initially ordered the survey on July 21 and asked for submission of the report by August 4.