Assam eviction drive:12 more arrested as crackdown intensifies after violence

Silchar: Tension remains high in Assam’s Goalpara district as police continue their crackdown following the violent clashes during an eviction drive in the Paikan Reserve Forest area. Ten of the 21 arrested have already been remanded to judicial custody. (Representational image)

The number of arrests linked to Thursday’s violence has now risen to 21, with 12 more people arrested late Friday night from different locations in and around Krishnai, police officials said.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Goalpara, Nabaneet Mahanta said that 9 accused were arrested on Friday morning and the number increased as the police continued the crackdown.

“All 11 were picked up late Friday based on video footage, eyewitness testimony, and intelligence. Some were identified wielding sticks, pelting stones, and attempting to obstruct the eviction operation,” he said.

Ten of the 21 arrested have already been remanded to judicial custody, an investigating officer said.

According to the officials, several others suspected to have been involved in the mob violence have gone into hiding in nearby areas. “We are not backing off. More arrests are likely,” a senior officer said.

The violence broke out on Thursday morning during a plantation programme undertaken by forest officials and police on land cleared in a recent eviction drive.

According to officials, a large group of locals, alleged to be illegal settlers, resisted the activity and attacked the team with sticks and stones.

In retaliation, the police opened fire, killing Shakuar Hussain and injuring another resident, Kutubuddin Sheikh. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, while 21 members of the police and forest departments suffered injuries ranging from head wounds to fractures.

Officials said the eviction was carried out earlier this week in accordance with court directives, targeting portions of the 711-hectare Paikan Reserve Forest, of which over 140 hectares were allegedly encroached upon.

The incident has sparked a major political row, with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blaming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the violence. Sarma accused Gandhi of provoking settlers during his recent visit to Assam.

“Rahul Gandhi came here and encouraged encroachers to resist evictions. Emboldened by his words, a mob launched a pre-planned attack on our personnel,” Sarma alleged.

He said the speeches of Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are under police scrutiny, and legal action may follow if they are found to have incited violence.

Opposition leaders, however, have accused the government of using excessive force and failing to provide rehabilitation for the evicted families. Civil society groups have also called for a judicial inquiry into the incident, claiming that the administration is targeting minority communities.

Security in Krishnai and adjacent areas has been beefed up, with senior officials visiting the affected locations. Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in parts of the district to prevent further flare-ups. Authorities have also increased patrolling and surveillance to deter any fresh unrest.

Following the attacks on police and forest officials, the Assam police launched search operations in vulnerable pockets as part of efforts to track down individuals involved in Thursday’s unrest that left one person dead, one injured, and at least 21 security personnel wounded.

While the Chief minister defended the eviction drive as a lawful operation to protect forest land, the fallout continues to escalate.