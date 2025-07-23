Guwahati, For the third straight day, the Silchar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday carried out eviction drives across several prominent stretches of the Barak valley town in Assam, officials said. Assam: Eviction drives to clear Silchar's roads, walkways

To reclaim public spaces and restore order to the town's congested roads and walkways, SMC officials, enforcement personnel and police descended on some of the busiest thoroughfares early morning.

"The team systematically cleared unauthorised street vendors and makeshift stalls that had spilt over onto footpaths and carriageways, leaving little room for pedestrians and vehicles to navigate," according to an official release.

The operation covered a wide arc of Silchar's bustling core, starting from Sadarghat Road and extending through Central Road, Premtola Point to Shillong Patty, the area near Park Road, the Court Compound, and the busy stretch from Capital Point all the way to the SMC office.

At each point, officials used loudspeakers to warn vendors to vacate voluntarily before dismantling their structures and carting away goods left behind, the statement said.

A spokesperson of SMC said the action was necessary to ease movement for both pedestrians and vehicles, particularly as these areas often see severe congestion during peak hours.

"For too long, these spaces have been overrun by illegal stalls and vendors, making it extremely difficult for people to walk safely or drive without obstruction. We are committed to enforcing the rules so that citizens can reclaim their rightful space," he added.

SMC officials stressed that the operation was a part of the broader urban management plan of the Cachar district headquarters.

"We understand the concerns of street vendors, but public convenience and safety come first. We are working on identifying and notifying proper vending zones where they can operate without causing obstruction. Until then, encroachments on public pathways will not be tolerated," the spokesperson said.

Over the past three days, the civic body has ramped up these operations following complaints from citizens about worsening congestion and encroachment.

The SMC has also indicated that the crackdown will continue in the coming days with regular monitoring to prevent re-encroachment of the cleared areas.

The civic body has appealed to vendors to cooperate with the authorities and relocate to designated spaces once notified, ensuring that both livelihoods and civic order can coexist.

