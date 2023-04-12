Assam denies allegations of anomalies in Kaziranga rhino count

The Assam government has denied allegations of anomalies in the census of rhinos carried out last year at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) as alleged by a right to information (RTI) and wildlife activist.

Replying to a status report sought by the union ministry of environment forest and climate change following allegations by Rohit Choudhury, Assam principal chief conservator of forest and head of forest force (PCCF & HOFF) MK Yadava termed them as false.

In the reply sent on Tuesday to additional director general of forests (wildlife) (under union environment, forest and climate change ministry), Yadava sought “suitable action” against Choudhury for bringing disrepute to the park, the world’s largest habitat of endangered one-horned rhinos and posing threat to it.

“The allegations of Rohit Choudhury are found to be totally false,” the reply by Yadava (which HT has seen) stated.

It added that release of the rhino population estimation, 2022 report by the activist to media has caused “irreparable damage” to Kaziranga’s security and brought “uncountable disrepute” to the enumerators of the census and the forest department.

In February this year, the wildlife division of the union environment, forest and climate change ministry and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which falls under the same ministry, had asked the Assam chief wildlife warden (CWW) to submit status report on the census “at the earliest” and “urgently” following allegation of anomalies by Choudhury.

In the 14th rhino census carried out in KNPTR in March last year, authorities had stated that the total number of endangered animals had increased from 2,413 in 2018 to 2,613—a jump of 200 animals.

Questioning the census process and the official numbers, Choudhury had filed RTI applications and analysis of replies received by him from the forest department showed difference in the number of rhinos listed by enumerators of the census and a subsequent tally made public later.

Data sheets submitted by enumerators after surveys done on March 26-27 last year showed the total number of rhinos in Kaziranga as 2,042.

But a ‘sample survey’ was conducted in 22 randomly selected compartments (of the total 84 in the park) on March 28 and it was mentioned that 1,064 rhinos were counted—which was much more than the 472 rhinos counted by enumerators in the same 22 blocks on March 26-27.

Adding that the figures were ‘statistically unsound’, Choudhury wrote to the union environment and forest ministry in January this year seeking inquiry into the “grave anomalies”.

In the reply sent on Tuesday, Yadava stated that actual counting of rhinos didn’t take place on March 26 and 27 last year (unlike mentioned by Choudhury in his allegation) and that there was a counting of rhinos sighted.

However, in the press release issued by KNPTR on March 29 last year following the census, the director of KNPTR Jatindra Sarma had clearly mentioned that actual counting of rhinos was done on March 26 and 27 and a sample survey was conducted in 26 randomly selected compartments of the park on March 27.

“Now Yadava says ‘counting of rhinos sighted’ and ‘in total, 33 compartments were revisited, recounted. Who is telling the truth? It should be decided among the KNPTR director (Sarma) and PCCF & HOFF (Yadava),” Choudhury stated.

Yadava also refuted Choudhury’s allegation that no observers were present during the sample survey on March 28 and mentioned in his reply that there was an independent enumerator and one media observer on that day.

Explaining the increase of rhinos in the sample survey (in the blocks where it was undertaken) from 472 on March 26 and 27 to 1,064 on March 28, the PCCF stated “if the recounted compartment has less than twice of the either count, then the average of the two counts is taken as final tally, and if the difference is more than twice of one over the other, the lower count is rejected as undercount and the higher count is retained as final tally”.

However, an internal inquiry report into the alleged anomalies in the census submitted in February this year mentioned that the park’s officials were not able to explain the logic behind using such a method of arriving at a final count.

“Rhino data of Kaziranga is very sensitive as the park is prone to poaching involving national and international gangs of poachers. This is the first time in the history of KNP that compartment wise data has been made public and he (Choudhury) has taken liberty, despite restraint by the park director, to publish the same in media. This way Rohit Choudhury has posed serious threat to the park security,” Yadava stated in his reply.

