Assam govt demolishes IHM campus to clear waterbody in Guwahati

Guwahati, The Institute of Hotel Management was demolished on Monday to free Silsako Beel in Guwahati city, officials said.

The administration is eyeing to clear the natural waterbody from various structures, both private and government, to mitigate flood problems in the state capital, said Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

"This is a difficult yet necessary decision. While IHM has served the city in the education sector, the pressing need to safeguard Guwahati from devastating floods demands urgent action. We are acting for the greater good of the city's future," he told reporters here.

The IHM, a central government institute and spread over 15 bighas , is being relocated to a temporary building on GS Road, Baruah said.

"We have allotted 30 bighas to IHM in Sonapur area. We will construct their infrastructure and hand it over to the institute," he added.

Baruah said that eviction and clearance work at IHM marks an important development in making the 800-bigha reservoir project at Silsakoo, envisioned to address the city's chronic urban flooding.

Demolition of the IHM campus started with classroom blocks. Hostel structures and other ancillary facilities will be dismantled in the coming days, he added.

"This is the largest single institutional demolition within the reservoir zone. We aim to complete the process within 15 days, carrying out shifting and demolition simultaneously," he said.

Earlier, the government had evicted the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development and Institute of Cooperative Management from Silsako Beel.

"The remaining two facilities one tennis court and Ginger hotel will also be evicted from the location. We are in discussion with them right now," the minister said.

He said the reservoir site, spread across approximately 800 bighas , is expected to be excavated during the upcoming dry season.

The government in 2008 had declared Silsako Beel, surrounded by Chachal, Hengerabari, Pathar Quarry and Satgaon areas, a protected waterbody in Guwahati through an Act and prohibited any construction or settlement in around 1,800 bighas of lake area.

