Assam govt seeks to amend cattle preservation law 4 months after it was passed in assembly

Four months after it was passed in the state assembly, Assam’s BJP-led government has sought amendments to the Cattle Preservation Bill that regulates transportation, slaughter and sale of cattle, beef and beef products.

The legislation, which was passed in August in the budget session of the assembly, had been criticized by opposition parties due to the strict restrictions. The government will table an amendment bill for the law in the winter session of THE state assembly which began on Monday.

“We want to change two important provisions of the Bill. Earlier, when we used to recover illegally transported cattle, while the animals are sent to cow shelters, the vehicles used to transport them used to be in our custody,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“The first amendment would allow us to auction off the seized vehicles after taking permission of the court. This will empower officials and also bring in additional revenue,” he added.

The second amendment would allow inter-district transportation of cattle for agricultural and animal husbandry purposes except in 8 districts that border Bangladesh and Bhutan. The present law restricts inter-district transportation without permits issued by the competent authority.

The Bill bans inter-state transport of cows through Assam to control their smuggling to neighbouring Bangladesh. It also bans the transport of cattle from other states through Assam to places outside the state.

Transport of cattle from any place within Assam to places outside the state “where the slaughter of cattle is not regulated by law” is also banned.

Transport of cattle from places outside Assam to any place within the state is also be banned by the legislation. Further, the movement of cattle from one place within the state to another located in Assam will also be restricted. However, the competent authority may issue a permit for the transport of cattle for bona-fide agricultural or animal husbandry purposes.

The Bill bans the sale of beef in areas that have a predominant population of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any temple, ‘satra’ (Vaishnavite monastery) “or other religious institutions belonging to Hindu religion”. Violations of the provisions of the Bill could lead to imprisonment for three to eight years and a fine between ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

Besides the amendment Bill for cattle preservation law, the state government would table 13 other amendment legislations and new legislation for setting up a commission to regulate recruitment to Class III and Class IV posts.