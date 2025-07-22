Kajalgaon/Tezpur, One person was killed and 12 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Assam on Tuesday, officials said. Assam: One dead, 12 injured in two separate road accidents

In a chain accident involving six vehicles in Chirang district, one person was killed and five others were injured, while seven more people sustained injuries in Sonitpur district in a head-on collision between an oil tanker and an SUV.

A senior official of the Chirang district administration told PTI that multiple vehicles collided on National Highway-27 at Kashikotra, resulting in massive road blockage that affected traffic for several hours on Tuesday.

"A car stopped seeing a big snake crossing the highway. Several other vehicles also stopped. However, a speeding gas tanker could not stop and rammed all the vehicles in front of it," she added.

The impact was so huge that a passenger tempo van flew and fell in the nearby bushes, while one car was transformed into a mangled heap of metal, the officer said.

"One person died on the spot and five were critically injured. All have been taken to nearby hospital for treatment," she added.

Besides the gas tanker, the accident involved another truck, two hatchbacks, one sedan and one tempo.

In the other accident, seven people were injured in a head-on collision between an oil tanker and an SUV in Assam's Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Depota Na-Ali in Tezpur in the morning, they said.

"The oil tanker was heading towards Tezpur from Dhekiajuli direction on NH-15. The SUV-cum-pickup van was coming from the opposite direction, carrying vegetables and fish," an official said.

Seven people, including the driver of the pickup van, were seriously injured and have been taken to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, he said.

"Eye witnesses said the accident occurred when the pickup van was speeding and the driver lost control while negotiating a turn," he added.

