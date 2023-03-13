Assam reschedules Class 10 Science exam after alleged question paper leak

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) on Monday rescheduled the General Science paper of the Class 10 final examination for march 30 after an alleged question paper leak, prompting the opposition parties to demand the resignation of education minister Ranoj Pegu.

The decision to reschedule was announced a few hours before the exam. (Representative Image)

Pegu, a few hours prior to the examination, announced through social media platforms that the General Science paper has been rescheduled after noticing handwritten question papers leaked online.

“General Science paper of the ongoing HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. The next date will be announced in due course,” he said.

The minister, in another tweet on Monday afternoon, announced that the examination for the cancelled General Science paper will be conducted on March 30. Another cancelled paper of Cachar’s Gangiram Examination Centre will be conducted on March 29, at 9am at the same centre, he said.

SEBA’s controller of examinations, NJ Sarmah in his order issued on Sunday, said, “A hand written model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject is available in the hands of some candidate and it is also spread on the social media. We have a belief that such news may create a confusion in the minds of the candidates.”

“The examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March, 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has initiated enquiry in this aspect and will take all necessary action in this respect,” the order said.

Since the decision was announced late at night, students in several districts reached the examination centre before 9am on Monday and expressed displeasure over the sudden cancellation of the exam.

The opposition parties, meanwhile, targeted the education minister and the state government for the alleged irregularities in conducting important examinations like HSLC.

“This is a complete failure of the education minister and the chief minister. Dr. Pegu should resign immediately taking the responsibility and Himanta Biswa Sarma should apologise to the students,” said Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest in Guwahati on Monday demanding resignation of the education minister.

Leaders from the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) raised the issue in the Assam assembly on Monday, demanding seperate discussion on this topic, which was denied by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Leaders from the opposition parties like Debabrata Saikia and Aminul Islam raised the issue post question hour, and Pegu responded to their questions. He said that SEBA has already lodged a complaint and CID of the Assam police is investigating the matter.

The director general of the Assam police, GP Singh on Sunday night said through social media platforms that they have registered a criminal case and CID Assam will investigate the matter further.

The HSLC or the Class 10 examination in Assam started on March 3 and the General Science was the third paper following General English and Mathematics. There were alleged irregularities in both the previous examinations and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly summoned the SEBA secretary on March 6.

On March 3, irregularities were noticed at Cachar district’s at R Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram and SEBA immediately cancelled the examination for that centre.

On March 6, a student was found using a mobile phone inside the examination hall in Cachar district’s Lakhipur area. According to the officials, the student shared the question paper in a WhatsApp group just after the exam started. He was expelled and later detained by police.

Over 4,23,000 students across the state are appearing for HSLC examinations this year. The examinations are being conducted as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP).