Assault case: Pratapgarh police ‘bulldoze’ house of one, damage houses of five others
Out to arrest 6 people involved in a case of assault on a youth, the Pratapgarh police on Wednesday allegedly demolished the house of one accused, while causing damages to the residences of five others.
The accused were at large since the incident. However, the officials denied the allegations and said no house was demolished by the police and efforts were on to arrest the accused.
According to report, one Abhishek Singh, a resident of Misirpur, was assaulted and injured by miscreants on Tuesday afternoon. The miscreants also opened fire to create terror.
On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Kechul, Sahil, Amir, Mahfuz, Kaif and five others under attempt to murder and other sections of the IPC. Accused Kechul’s mother Badrunissa alleged that police demolished her thatched house with a bulldozer on Wednesday afternoon.
It is alleged the police later detached the door and windows of the house of one Hamza. The team also damaged the houses of Arshad and Shehzad, alleged Shehzad’s mother Ashia Begum. The women further claimed that policemen also misbehaved with them when they protested against the incident.
Allegations are also being made against the police for snatching the mobile phones of people who were making videos of the incident and then getting them deleted.
Meanwhile other locals in the village said that the accused were notorious and were involved in the incidents of loots, thefts and other crimes. They used to harass and assault the locals unnecessarily. The action has been taken to demoralize the miscreants, the locals added.
Circle officer Raniganj, Atul Anjan Tripathi said the miscreants were making false allegations to put pressure on police and escape action. No house has been demolished by police, he added.
Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination. “We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Model Sanskriti schools have been opened across Haryana to uplift the education system. We will distribute five lakh tablets to students studying at government schools, starting tomorrow,” he said.
8yrs of Modi rule: Haryana BJP on toes to connect with 21 lakh families in 21 days
The well-oiled cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be on toes in Haryana for 21 days continuously from May 5 in the run-up to mega-celebrations on May 26 to mark eight years of Modi government at Centre.
New Khalistan recruits sans ideological conviction: Punjab Police probe
The probe into pro-Khalistan modules busted in Punjab recently has revealed that foreign-based terrorists and their local handlers are using money to lure the state's youth, who in fact lack ideological conviction. According to an internal analysis of the intelligence wing of Punjab Police, made available by a highly placed source, most of those arrested in these cases belong to non-Sikh families with poor financial background.
Show-of-strength rally: Will work to ensure Congress’ win in 2024 polls, says Udai Bhan
The installation event of newly-appointed Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan on Wednesday turned out to be an exercise by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda to show his strength. What the new dispensation has so far failed to achieve is reducing friction among the factions in party. Former state unit chief Kumari Selja came to the party office to attend the event but left due to inordinate delay of Bhan and Hooda's arrival.
Fazilka family alleges delay in FIR after sexual assault on minor
The family of a 10-year-old specially abled girl, who was reportedly sexually abused, has alleged delay in her medical examination and FIR registration at Fazilka on Wednesday. The girl's mother alleged that it was after 72 hours of the alleged sexual abuse that the police registered a case against the suspect, who is at large. Senior superintendent of police, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, Fazilka said efforts are being made to arrest the accused, identified as Pawan Kumar.
