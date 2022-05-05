Assault case: Pratapgarh police ‘bulldoze’ house of one, damage houses of five others

Out to arrest 6 people involved in a case of assault on a youth, the Pratapgarh police on Wednesday allegedly demolished the house of one accused, while causing damages to the residences of five others.

The accused were at large since the incident. However, the officials denied the allegations and said no house was demolished by the police and efforts were on to arrest the accused.

According to report, one Abhishek Singh, a resident of Misirpur, was assaulted and injured by miscreants on Tuesday afternoon. The miscreants also opened fire to create terror.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Kechul, Sahil, Amir, Mahfuz, Kaif and five others under attempt to murder and other sections of the IPC. Accused Kechul’s mother Badrunissa alleged that police demolished her thatched house with a bulldozer on Wednesday afternoon.

It is alleged the police later detached the door and windows of the house of one Hamza. The team also damaged the houses of Arshad and Shehzad, alleged Shehzad’s mother Ashia Begum. The women further claimed that policemen also misbehaved with them when they protested against the incident.

Allegations are also being made against the police for snatching the mobile phones of people who were making videos of the incident and then getting them deleted.

Meanwhile other locals in the village said that the accused were notorious and were involved in the incidents of loots, thefts and other crimes. They used to harass and assault the locals unnecessarily. The action has been taken to demoralize the miscreants, the locals added.

Circle officer Raniganj, Atul Anjan Tripathi said the miscreants were making false allegations to put pressure on police and escape action. No house has been demolished by police, he added.