At 10 for a full-day fare, Punyadarsham leaves commuters more than satisfied

PUNE Punyadarsham – the ₹10 full-day fare for a bus service launched by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and the PMC on July 10, is making travel within the parts of the city easier.

When HT boarded the bus on route number 5 from Swargate to Pune station, passing through Nana peth on a rainy Monday afternoon, passengers on board were really happy with the initiative.

However, drivers have a few complaints.

The bus journey from Swargate to Pune station saw less crowded, while the return trip saw more passengers getting into the bus. Standing passengers are not allowed due to Covid norms, however, the driver and conductor were left with no option and allowed a few to stand till the nearest stop

Tukaram Mote, an employee of the Maharashtra Security Force, on board the bus, said, “PMPML should expand such services to other parts of the city as well. Travelling for a whole day in ₹10 is saving a lot of money. One can travel hassle-free. Since its launch, I travel every day from Swargate to Pune station. Even if I have a double shift, now there is no need to spend more money for a double trip.”

PMPML has launched 50 such buses on nine routes. Most of the buses are travelling distances of 5km.

The bus has a CCTV which captures images from four directions.

“I have to travel frequently between Nana peth and Pune station every day, almost five times. This ₹10 ticket makes things easier now instead of buying a new ticket every time,” said Anil Kumar, a carpenter from Jodhpur, on board the bus.

Sandeep Pradhan, an officer of the agriculture department in Nanded, said, “I did not know about this service, when I came in the morning from Nanded. The conductor told me at the Pune station about this new bus service. It was safe and comfortable and even with the rain, all my work was done easily.”

Bus conductor, Balasaheb Paygude

Footfall is increasing every day. Buses are running full in the morning session: 7:30am to 10.30am, and in the evening session, 3.30pm to 10.30pm. In afternoon there is a little less crowd.

Continuous inflow of new passengers generates more revenue.

If all passengers travel directly between the two main station (Pune station to Swargate), then one trip generates ₹220, as there are 22 seats in the bus.

Narayan Kamthe, bus driver

The bus service is no doubt a boon for the general public, but seating arrangements for the driver are uncomfortable, as there is no space for a foot rest. We have to keep the foot on the clutch all the time. The side rear view mirror should be placed a little higher. Whenever we start the AC, it impacts the speed of the vehicle. However, due to Corona we are not keeping the AC on and keeping the windows open instead.

Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML

Every day we are receiving a footfall of around 20,000 passengers. The aim of starting this service was to attract people to use public transport and reduce the number of private vehicles on roads, especially in the core areas of the city. On all the routes of the ATAL service (Aligning Transit on All Lanes for ₹5 for 5km) have been converted to Punyadarsham service. If we get a good response we may expand the same service to other parts of the city. Any government ID proof is allowed. Tickets are non-transferable.

Punyadarsham routes

* ₹10 per ticket (same ticket can be used all routes for the day)

* Identity proof Must

* Person can buy a monthly pass as well

Route no; To and Fro; Bus route

1; Pune station to Shivajinagar bus stand; Collector’s office road

2; Swargate to Shivajinagar; Shanipar - PMC building

3; Swargate to Pune station; SP college-Ramanbaugh

4; Swargate to Shivajinagar; Tilak road-Deccan Gymkhana

5; Swargate to Pune station; Nana peth-Power house

6; Swargate to Pune station; Sonya Maruti chowk-Kamla Nehru Hospital

7; Pulgate to Deccan; Kasewadi- Nana peth- Laxmi road

8; Deccan to Pune Station; Apolo Talkies-Narayan peth road

9; Deccan to Pune Station; Laxmi road-Nanapeth-Westend