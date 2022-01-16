At 12°C, Gurugram records season’s coldest day

The city on Saturday recorded the coldest day of this season, with the maximum temperature dropping to 12 degrees Celsius (°C) which was eight degrees below normal. The city witnessed a drop of 2.4°C in the maximum temperature in the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city on Friday had recorded the maximum temperature at 14.4°C. The minimum temperature on Saturday was 7.5°C which was one degree above normal.

On Saturday, dense fog was witnessed in the city with the visibility dropping to less than 100 metres at many places in the morning hours, IMD said.

The IMD also predicted that cold day conditions will continue for two more days in the city. According to IMD, when the maximum temperature is less than or equal to 16°C in the plains, it is considered a “cold day”.

“The south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad districts, will witness cold day conditions and dense fog on Sunday and Monday. The weather is likely to clear from Tuesday onwards. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over the region during the next two days and a rise by two to three degrees thereafter is likely,” said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD.

Meanwhile, with an air quality index of 199 on Saturday, Gurugram’s air quality improved to “moderate” category from “very poor” (AQI reading of 383) on Friday, according to the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, over the next two days, the air quality is likely to remain in the lower end of “very poor” category as the winds will remain relatively slow with poor ventilation conditions.